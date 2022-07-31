AMCI Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:AMCIW) Short Interest Down 30.7% in July

AMCI Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:AMCIW – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a drop of 30.7% from the June 30th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMCI Acquisition Corp. II

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMCIW. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMCI Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $648,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AMCI Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $173,000. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in AMCI Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Serengeti Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in AMCI Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in AMCI Acquisition Corp. II by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 111,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 36,440 shares during the period.

Get AMCI Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

AMCI Acquisition Corp. II Trading Up 13.6 %

Shares of AMCIW stock opened at $0.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.27. AMCI Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $1.02.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AMCI Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMCI Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.