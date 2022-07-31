Brokerages Set REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Price Target at $11.25

Shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.25.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of REV Group from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of REV Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of REV Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of REV Group from $13.25 to $11.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Get REV Group alerts:

REV Group Trading Up 2.2 %

REVG stock opened at $11.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. REV Group has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $18.35. The stock has a market cap of $709.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.14 and its 200 day moving average is $12.38.

REV Group Dividend Announcement

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $576.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.06 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 0.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that REV Group will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On REV Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of REV Group by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 198,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 61,252 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of REV Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of REV Group by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 637,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,024,000 after buying an additional 129,900 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of REV Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $849,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in REV Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 36,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

REV Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.