Brokerages Set Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Target Price at $40.36

Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.36.

KSS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $68.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Kohl’s to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kohl’s

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth about $1,378,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 148.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 10,899 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth $4,212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Stock Up 3.7 %

Kohl’s stock opened at $29.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Kohl’s has a twelve month low of $26.07 and a twelve month high of $64.38.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.59). Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kohl’s will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 31.06%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

