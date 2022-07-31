Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Receives $102.27 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.91.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TXRH shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $91.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reduced their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $87.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.02 and its 200-day moving average is $81.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Texas Roadhouse has a 1-year low of $68.58 and a 1-year high of $97.43.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 50.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Roadhouse

In related news, Director Curtis Warfield purchased 3,362 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.03 per share, for a total transaction of $238,802.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,471.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Curtis Warfield bought 3,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.03 per share, with a total value of $238,802.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,471.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hernan E. Mujica sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $156,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,757.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 394.7% during the 4th quarter. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV now owns 989,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $88,325,000 after acquiring an additional 789,308 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,127,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $680,519,000 after buying an additional 585,944 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter worth $46,866,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 63.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 855,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,642,000 after acquiring an additional 333,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 94.0% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 456,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,398,000 after acquiring an additional 221,034 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

Featured Stories

