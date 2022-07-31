Brokerages Set Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) Target Price at GBX 783

Shares of Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 783 ($9.43).
Several brokerages have issued reports on PHNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($9.64) price objective on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 770 ($9.28) price target on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 780 ($9.40) price objective on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Monday, July 18th.
Phoenix Group Trading Up 3.0 %
Shares of LON PHNX opened at GBX 643.80 ($7.76) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £6.44 billion and a PE ratio of -7.45. Phoenix Group has a 52-week low of GBX 559.20 ($6.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 704.80 ($8.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.88, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 615.55 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 627.95.
Phoenix Group Company Profile
Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.
Featured Stories
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.