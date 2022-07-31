Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) and Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Critical Contrast

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating) and Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Nutex Health and Uber Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nutex Health 0 0 0 0 N/A Uber Technologies 0 1 28 0 2.97

Uber Technologies has a consensus price target of $53.73, suggesting a potential upside of 129.14%. Given Uber Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Uber Technologies is more favorable than Nutex Health.

Risk & Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

Nutex Health has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Uber Technologies has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Nutex Health and Uber Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nutex Health $18.79 million 90.67 -$13.67 million N/A N/A Uber Technologies $17.46 billion 2.64 -$496.00 million ($3.30) -7.11

Nutex Health has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Uber Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.6% of Uber Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of Uber Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Nutex Health and Uber Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nutex Health -113.04% -35.86% -31.48% Uber Technologies -29.51% 9.68% 3.54%

Summary

Uber Technologies beats Nutex Health on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nutex Health

About Nutex Health

Nutex Health, Inc. operates as a technology-enabled healthcare services company. It operates through two divisions: Hospital division and Population Health Management division. The Hospital division implements and operates health care models, including micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals, and hospital outpatient departments. This division owns and operates 21 facilities in 8 states. The Population Health Management division owns and operates provider networks, such as independent physician associations. Its management services organizations provide management, administrative, and other support services to its affiliated hospitals and physician groups. This division's cloud-based proprietary technology platform aggregates data across multiple information systems, settings, and sources to create a holistic view of each patient and provider, as well as allows to deliver care. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services. The company operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment provides products that connect consumers with mobility drivers who provide rides in a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis. It also offers financial partnerships, transit, and vehicle solutions offerings. The Delivery segment allows consumers to search for and discover local restaurants, order a meal, and either pick-up at the restaurant or have the meal delivered; and offers grocery, alcohol, and convenience store delivery, as well as select other goods. The Freight segment connects carriers with shippers on the company's platform and enable carriers upfront, transparent pricing, and the ability to book a shipment, as well as transportation management and other logistics services offerings. The company was formerly known as Ubercab, Inc. and changed its name to Uber Technologies, Inc. in February 2011. Uber Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

