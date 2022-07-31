Reviewing DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) and CrowdGather (OTCMKTS:CRWG)

CrowdGather (OTCMKTS:CRWG – Get Rating) and DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for CrowdGather and DoubleDown Interactive, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CrowdGather 0 0 0 0 N/A DoubleDown Interactive 0 0 2 0 3.00

DoubleDown Interactive has a consensus target price of $22.50, suggesting a potential upside of 129.59%. Given DoubleDown Interactive’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DoubleDown Interactive is more favorable than CrowdGather.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CrowdGather N/A N/A -$1.25 million N/A N/A DoubleDown Interactive $363.20 million 1.34 $78.11 million $1.64 5.98

This table compares CrowdGather and DoubleDown Interactive’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

DoubleDown Interactive has higher revenue and earnings than CrowdGather.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.2% of DoubleDown Interactive shares are held by institutional investors. 36.4% of CrowdGather shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CrowdGather and DoubleDown Interactive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CrowdGather N/A N/A N/A DoubleDown Interactive 21.96% 9.29% 8.22%

Summary

DoubleDown Interactive beats CrowdGather on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CrowdGather

CrowdGather, Inc., a social networking Internet company, develops and hosts forum based Websites primarily in the United States. It monetizes a network of online forums and message boards designed to engage, provide information to, and build community around users. The company's forum community connects a network of people sharing their questions, expertise, and experiences. It also provides targeted advertising and marketing services for online customers. The company's portfolio includes approximately 350 domain names and 70 Web properties at various stages of development. CrowdGather, Inc. is headquartered in Calabasas, California.

About DoubleDown Interactive

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms for casual players in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers. The company was formerly known as The8Games Co., Ltd. and changed its name to DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. in December 2019. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of DoubleU Games Co., Ltd.

