Reviewing Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) & Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT)

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT – Get Rating) and Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.5% of Microbot Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.2% of Cidara Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 10.8% of Microbot Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Cidara Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Microbot Medical alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Microbot Medical and Cidara Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Microbot Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Cidara Therapeutics 0 0 4 1 3.20

Profitability

Cidara Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $6.45, suggesting a potential upside of 721.66%. Given Cidara Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cidara Therapeutics is more favorable than Microbot Medical.

This table compares Microbot Medical and Cidara Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microbot Medical N/A -75.72% -67.29% Cidara Therapeutics -81.71% -430.97% -72.24%

Risk and Volatility

Microbot Medical has a beta of 3.83, suggesting that its share price is 283% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cidara Therapeutics has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Microbot Medical and Cidara Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Microbot Medical N/A N/A -$11.31 million ($1.42) -3.52 Cidara Therapeutics $49.57 million 1.09 -$42.47 million ($0.72) -1.09

Microbot Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cidara Therapeutics. Microbot Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cidara Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cidara Therapeutics beats Microbot Medical on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Microbot Medical

(Get Rating)

Microbot Medical Inc., a pre-clinical medical device company, engages in the research, design, and development of robotic endoluminal surgery devices targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob, TipCAT, CardioSert, and Liberty micro-robotic technologies, developing Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; a disposable robot for various endovascular interventional procedures; and a multi generation pipeline portfolio. It has 42 issued/allowed patents and 23 patent applications pending worldwide. The company has a strategic collaboration agreement with Stryker Corporation for technology co-development. Microbot Medical Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Hingham, Massachusetts.

About Cidara Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates. It also advances its Cloudbreak platform to develop conjugates for the prevention and treatment of influenza and other viral infections, such as RSV, HIV, and the SARS-CoV-2 strains causing COVID-19. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Microbot Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microbot Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.