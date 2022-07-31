Head to Head Comparison: GreenLight Biosciences (NASDAQ:GRNA) & Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA)

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA – Get Rating) and GreenLight Biosciences (NASDAQ:GRNA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Ayala Pharmaceuticals and GreenLight Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Ayala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ayala Pharmaceuticals -1,403.90% -115.40% -98.11% GreenLight Biosciences N/A -510.69% -17.15%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.1% of Ayala Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.7% of GreenLight Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Ayala Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GreenLight Biosciences has a beta of 3.15, indicating that its share price is 215% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ayala Pharmaceuticals and GreenLight Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ayala Pharmaceuticals $3.51 million 7.07 -$40.25 million ($2.75) -0.62 GreenLight Biosciences N/A N/A -$15.06 million N/A N/A

GreenLight Biosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ayala Pharmaceuticals.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Ayala Pharmaceuticals and GreenLight Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ayala Pharmaceuticals 0 0 6 0 3.00 GreenLight Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ayala Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $16.33, indicating a potential upside of 855.17%. Given Ayala Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ayala Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than GreenLight Biosciences.

Summary

Ayala Pharmaceuticals beats GreenLight Biosciences on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, a potent, selective, and injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations. It is also involved in developing AL102, a potent, selective, and oral small molecule GSI that is in Phase II/III pivotal study for the treatment of desmoid tumors. Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Novartis International Pharmaceutical Limited to develop AL102 for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

About GreenLight Biosciences

(Get Rating)

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings, a biotechnology company, manufactures and sells ribonucleic acid (RNA) products for human health and agriculture applications. Its products for human health include mRNA vaccines and therapeutics; and agricultural RNA products to protect honeybees and crops. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Medford, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.