BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD) & RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Head-To-Head Survey

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) and BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares RCI Hospitality and BT Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RCI Hospitality 15.16% 23.93% 11.41% BT Brands 6.19% 12.44% 6.88%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.2% of RCI Hospitality shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of BT Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of RCI Hospitality shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RCI Hospitality $195.26 million 2.71 $30.34 million $3.90 14.61 BT Brands $8.45 million 1.69 $610,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares RCI Hospitality and BT Brands’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

RCI Hospitality has higher revenue and earnings than BT Brands.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for RCI Hospitality and BT Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RCI Hospitality 0 0 1 0 3.00 BT Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

RCI Hospitality presently has a consensus price target of $110.00, indicating a potential upside of 93.12%. Given RCI Hospitality’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe RCI Hospitality is more favorable than BT Brands.

Summary

RCI Hospitality beats BT Brands on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club. Wholly-owned subsidiaries also operate restaurants and sports bars under the Bombshells Restaurant & Bar brand; and dance clubs under the Studio 80 brand. As of February 11, 2019, the company operated 46 units, including 39 nightclub units and 7 Bombshell units. In addition, it owns two national industry trade publications serving the adult nightclubs industry and the adult retail products industry; a national industry convention and tradeshow; and two national industry award shows, as well as approximately a dozen industry and social media Websites. The company founded in 1983 as Rick's Cabaret International, Inc., changed its name to RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. in August 2014, and is based in Houston, Texas.

About BT Brands

BT Brands, Inc. owns and operates fast-food restaurants in the north central region of United States. The company operates nine Burger Time restaurants located in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and a Dairy Queen franchise in Ham Lake, Minnesota. Its Burger Time restaurants provide various burgers and other food products, such as chicken sandwiches, pulled pork sandwiches, side dishes, and soft drinks; and Dairy Queen restaurant offers burgers, chicken, sides, ice cream and other desserts, and various beverages. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in West Fargo, North Dakota.

