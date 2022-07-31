Jefferies Financial Group Comments on F5, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FFIV)

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of F5 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Notter now expects that the network technology company will post earnings per share of $6.77 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.12. The consensus estimate for F5’s current full-year earnings is $6.26 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for F5’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.42 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.20 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FFIV. Cowen cut their price objective on F5 from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of F5 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on F5 from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen dropped their target price on F5 from $212.00 to $208.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded F5 from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.36.

F5 stock opened at $167.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.76 and its 200-day moving average is $184.34. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.15. F5 has a 12 month low of $142.43 and a 12 month high of $249.00.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $674.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.81 million. F5 had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS.

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total transaction of $28,123.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,045,384.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other F5 news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total transaction of $28,123.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,045,384.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.73, for a total value of $164,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,921,575.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,678 shares of company stock worth $613,144 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of F5 by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of F5 by 1.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,818 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of F5 by 1.1% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of F5 by 9.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 922 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of F5 by 25.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 387 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

