Armstrong World Industries, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $5.15 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:AWI)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Armstrong World Industries in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $5.15 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.10. The consensus estimate for Armstrong World Industries’ current full-year earnings is $5.12 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.36 EPS.

AWI has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $124.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.44.

Armstrong World Industries Price Performance

Shares of AWI stock opened at $89.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Armstrong World Industries has a 1-year low of $73.25 and a 1-year high of $118.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.23.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.09). Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.11% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Armstrong World Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWI. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $272,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,331,000. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.231 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.06%.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

