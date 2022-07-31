Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Issued By KeyCorp

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Saia in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $3.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.08. The consensus estimate for Saia’s current full-year earnings is $12.83 per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Saia from $298.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Saia from $347.00 to $278.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Saia from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut Saia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Saia from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.71.

SAIA opened at $237.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $196.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.77. Saia has a one year low of $168.03 and a one year high of $365.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $745.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.26 million. Saia had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Saia by 14.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Saia during the fourth quarter worth $4,782,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Saia by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Saia during the fourth quarter worth $9,345,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 21,243.8% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 451,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,013,000 after purchasing an additional 449,093 shares during the last quarter.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

