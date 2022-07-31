Oppenheimer Weighs in on Stryker Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SYK)

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stryker in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now expects that the medical technology company will post earnings of $2.96 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.12. The consensus estimate for Stryker’s current full-year earnings is $9.60 per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $286.00 to $237.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Stryker to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.94.

Stryker Stock Down 2.0 %

Stryker stock opened at $214.75 on Friday. Stryker has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $281.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stryker

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its stake in Stryker by 3.4% during the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 2.9% during the first quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Stryker by 1.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

