Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Increases Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,421 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in Visa were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,031,301 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,962,374,000 after buying an additional 2,440,030 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,542,114 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,154,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,897 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,682,215 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,416,486,000 after acquiring an additional 827,137 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Visa by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,850,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,602,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,368,049 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,280,800,000 after acquiring an additional 320,042 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Visa Stock Up 0.4 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on V. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their target price on Visa from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.19.

Visa stock opened at $212.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $204.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $403.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.91 and a 1-year high of $248.46.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

