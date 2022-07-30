Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Manchester Financial Inc.

Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,492 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.1% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,740,577,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $1,047,495,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,289,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,446,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,771 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Visa by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,393,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,090,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,850,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,602,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659,845 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Visa Trading Up 0.4 %
Visa stock opened at $212.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $403.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $185.91 and a one year high of $248.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $204.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.62.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.58%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,740 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.19.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
