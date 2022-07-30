Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lessened its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 0.7% of Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 236.8% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA now owns 522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $102.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 4.6 %

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $96.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $408.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $105.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.40 and a 200-day moving average of $85.24.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.82. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Stories

