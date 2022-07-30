Stephens Inc. AR Sells 16,066 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,618 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 16,066 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOD. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 2,045.5% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 9.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VOD opened at $14.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.64 and a 200-day moving average of $16.38. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $19.05.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VOD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 168 ($2.02) to GBX 165 ($1.99) in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 150 ($1.81) to GBX 140 ($1.69) in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com cut Vodafone Group Public from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays cut Vodafone Group Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 190 ($2.29) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.17.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

