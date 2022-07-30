Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $9,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 372.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $165.36 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $177.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.53 and a 200-day moving average of $152.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.68.
DLTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Dollar Tree to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.82.
Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.
