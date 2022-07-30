Versor Investments LP Buys Shares of 3,300 Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Catalent by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 79,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Catalent by 365.7% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 9,502 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Catalent by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 983,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,879,000 after purchasing an additional 49,891 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Catalent by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Catalent by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalent alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Catalent currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.86.

Catalent Stock Up 1.1 %

CTLT opened at $113.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.97. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.34 and a 52 week high of $142.64. The firm has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.98, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.11. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $87,230.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,083 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,372.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $87,230.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,083 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,372.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $37,094.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,608,951.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,462 shares of company stock worth $476,951. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Catalent

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.