Hengehold Capital Management LLC Sells 1,708 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,815 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 0.9% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $101,750,881,000 after buying an additional 8,108,943 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,107,118 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $43,313,705,000 after buying an additional 3,027,306 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $24,401,940,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,181,533 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,231,292,000 after buying an additional 584,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,096,786 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,149,038,000 after buying an additional 652,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MSFT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $280.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $241.51 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.34.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

