Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $81.97 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,853 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 42,981 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 3.3% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $81,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $24,401,940,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $2,952,329,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $101,750,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108,943 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $11,872,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,476,729 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,868,814,000 after buying an additional 3,207,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.80.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $280.74 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $241.51 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $261.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.34.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

