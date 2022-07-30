Family Capital Trust Co Sells 665 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Family Capital Trust Co lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,383 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on MSFT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.80.

Microsoft Stock Up 1.6 %

Microsoft stock opened at $280.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $261.36 and its 200-day moving average is $281.34. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $241.51 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.