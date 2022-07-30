GFG Capital LLC Sells 1,318 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

GFG Capital LLC decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,330 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.7% of GFG Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Tobam lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on MSFT. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, May 19th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.80.

Microsoft Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $280.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $241.51 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $261.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.34.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

