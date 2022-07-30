Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 54.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DE. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3,233.3% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 22nd. Cowen reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.56.
Deere & Company Stock Performance
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.65 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Deere & Company Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 23.58%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Deere & Company Company Profile
Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Deere & Company (DE)
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.