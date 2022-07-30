Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $264,000 Stock Position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth about $47,888,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 17,663 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth about $2,775,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of WING stock opened at $126.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.58, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.02 and its 200 day moving average is $109.56. Wingstop Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.67 and a 12 month high of $187.35.

Wingstop Increases Dividend

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $83.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 13.25% and a negative return on equity of 10.89%. Wingstop’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WING has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $101.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.33.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

