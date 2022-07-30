Dearborn Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,854 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 2.0% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $53,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 173.1% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,705,000. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,739,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Home Depot Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HD. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.45.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $300.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $309.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $313.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.