Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Buys 120 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Chevron by 442.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 160,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,855,000 after acquiring an additional 131,076 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Chevron by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 83,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1,088.8% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 26,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after buying an additional 24,205 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 9,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 9,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVX. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Chevron from $213.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Societe Generale cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Chevron from $181.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.35.

Insider Activity

Chevron Trading Up 8.9 %

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $928,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $18,721,778.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,662.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $928,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $163.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $156.26 and its 200 day moving average is $154.39. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $182.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.38%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.