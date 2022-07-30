Clearstead Advisors LLC Acquires 567 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 34.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,219 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in General Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 614 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GM shares. TheStreet cut shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.35.

General Motors Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of GM stock opened at $36.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.33 and a 1 year high of $67.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.25.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $35.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.35 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About General Motors

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.