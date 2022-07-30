Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Sells 770 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 77.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Chevron by 442.8% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 160,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,855,000 after purchasing an additional 131,076 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Chevron by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 83,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in Chevron by 1,088.8% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 26,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 24,205 shares during the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 9,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 9,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX opened at $163.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.39. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $182.40. The stock has a market cap of $321.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.14.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.38%.

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Societe Generale downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 20th. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Chevron from $181.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.35.

In other Chevron news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 68,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $11,225,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 68,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $11,225,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 55,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.94, for a total transaction of $9,226,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,263.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

