Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 276,886 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 7,833,283 shares.The stock last traded at $46.10 and had previously closed at $45.61.

NEM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Newmont from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Newmont from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.30.

The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.94 billion, a PE ratio of 45.74 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.48.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 222.22%.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,949 shares in the company, valued at $20,501,968.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $213,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,617 shares in the company, valued at $5,027,930.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $783,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,501,968.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,000 shares of company stock worth $3,657,300 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 9.7% during the second quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 7,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the second quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Newmont by 3.1% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 55,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Newmont by 218.2% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 16.2% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

