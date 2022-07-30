Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Given New $275.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $171.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stephens started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $241.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a maintains rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a maintains rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a maintains rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $265.61.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $284.18 on Wednesday. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $113.40 and a 52 week high of $287.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.73, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

Insider Activity

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 56.04%. The business had revenue of $441.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,706,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,706,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.89, for a total value of $4,947,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 249,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,331,800.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 189,672 shares of company stock worth $40,290,945. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enphase Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. American National Bank raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.