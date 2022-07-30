Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $514,000 Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,793,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,607 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.2% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth approximately $392,000. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on NOC. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $488.00 to $529.00 in a report on Friday. Argus raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen set a $510.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $476.64.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $478.90 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $344.89 and a fifty-two week high of $492.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $464.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $442.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.15. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.