State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 57 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,011 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $6,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 167.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in ANSYS by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 254.3% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANSYS Stock Up 0.9 %

ANSS stock opened at $278.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $248.94 and its 200 day moving average is $284.98. The stock has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $225.92 and a 1-year high of $413.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.32. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $428.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total transaction of $204,944.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,223.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of ANSYS from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on ANSYS from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on ANSYS from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ANSYS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.36.

ANSYS Profile

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

