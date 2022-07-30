Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) PT Raised to $260.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Susquehanna Bancshares from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ENPH. Susquehanna upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a maintains rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $171.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $265.61.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $284.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.37. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $113.40 and a 1-year high of $287.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $199.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.18.

Insider Activity

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $441.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.21 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 56.04% and a net margin of 11.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 77,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total value of $15,261,834.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,097,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,610,430.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Enphase Energy news, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 25,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.89, for a total transaction of $4,947,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 249,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,331,800.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 77,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total transaction of $15,261,834.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,097,701 shares in the company, valued at $215,610,430.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 189,672 shares of company stock valued at $40,290,945. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. American National Bank grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.