Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases Shares of 676 Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMG. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. OTR Global raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,830.00 to $1,600.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,817.00.

Insider Activity

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 1.6 %

In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total transaction of $60,842.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,028.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total transaction of $1,382,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,654,535.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total transaction of $60,842.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,028.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,564.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,330.77 and a 200-day moving average of $1,428.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.74 billion, a PE ratio of 58.56, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,196.28 and a 12 month high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.04 by $0.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 34.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

