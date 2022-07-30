Oppenheimer Raises Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target to $315.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Oppenheimer to $315.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ENPH has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $241.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a maintains rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a maintains rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $171.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $265.61.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $284.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $113.40 and a twelve month high of $287.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a PE ratio of 198.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $199.76 and its 200 day moving average is $176.18.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 56.04% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $441.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 35,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.21, for a total value of $10,001,860.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,574,929.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $2,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,706,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 35,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.21, for a total transaction of $10,001,860.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,574,929.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,672 shares of company stock worth $40,290,945 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

