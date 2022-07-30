Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $39.51, but opened at $41.40. Agnico Eagle Mines shares last traded at $42.28, with a volume of 261,875 shares trading hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is 82.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.89.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 2.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.32 and its 200-day moving average is $53.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The mining company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agnico Eagle Mines

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter worth about $322,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,714 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter worth about $386,000. BTR Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter worth about $782,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 619.8% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 287,266 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,593,000 after acquiring an additional 247,355 shares during the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Articles

