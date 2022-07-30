Prospera Financial Services Inc Takes $1.19 Million Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,612 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 97,735 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 12,083 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 9,613 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter worth about $238,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 20,025 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. 34.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LVS shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.38.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

NYSE:LVS opened at $37.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.52 and its 200-day moving average is $37.77. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $28.88 and a 52-week high of $48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.24.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 31.93% and a net margin of 45.39%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Las Vegas Sands

(Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.