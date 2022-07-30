Stephens Inc. AR Reduces Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,642 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $2,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 252.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 198.4% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. 99.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IPG shares. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.56.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 6,301 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $204,215.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 102,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,331,845.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 6,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $204,215.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 102,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,331,845.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,376 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $596,301.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IPG opened at $29.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $39.98. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.77%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

