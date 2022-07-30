Stephens Inc. AR Has $3.12 Million Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $3,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 10,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.6% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CBOE opened at $123.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.64. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.59. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $424.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 41.20%.

CBOE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

