Ziegler Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 60.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,020 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 90,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,119,000 after buying an additional 13,104 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 198,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,408,000 after buying an additional 7,704 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,149,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 20,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $74.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.44 and a 200 day moving average of $69.46. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.67 and a 12 month high of $76.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 48.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $837,226.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,565.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,737 shares of company stock worth $3,217,260. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price objective on General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.73.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

