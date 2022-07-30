Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 25,034 Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) by 66.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25,034 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cohu were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Cohu by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 22,665 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cohu during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,879,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in shares of Cohu by 31.3% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 36,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 8,733 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cohu by 161.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,802,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in shares of Cohu by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 139,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after purchasing an additional 42,061 shares in the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cohu alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COHU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Cohu from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded Cohu from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. B. Riley lowered Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Cohu from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cohu in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

Insider Activity

Cohu Stock Down 1.3 %

In other news, Director William Bendush sold 3,532 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $98,966.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,174.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director William Bendush sold 3,532 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $98,966.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,174.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $135,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,331.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,652 shares of company stock valued at $539,277. Corporate insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHU opened at $28.58 on Friday. Cohu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.06 and a 1 year high of $39.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. Cohu had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $217.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

About Cohu

(Get Rating)

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.