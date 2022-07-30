Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $13.71, but opened at $12.50. Hayward shares last traded at $11.15, with a volume of 27,775 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $399.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.21 million. Hayward had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on HAYW. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hayward from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Hayward from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Hayward from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hayward in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.14.

In related news, major shareholder Alberta Investment Management sold 8,480,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $117,713,601.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,910,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,518,905.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Lesley Billow sold 4,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total value of $66,219.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,415.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Alberta Investment Management sold 8,480,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $117,713,601.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,910,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,518,905.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,936,294 shares of company stock worth $138,014,111. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Hayward by 3.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,573,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,874,000 after purchasing an additional 267,833 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hayward by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,257,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,612,000 after purchasing an additional 30,762 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Hayward by 12.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,245,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,806,000 after purchasing an additional 707,727 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Hayward by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,625,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,339,000 after buying an additional 312,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Noked Israel Ltd grew its stake in Hayward by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 3,179,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,402,000 after buying an additional 51,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.38.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotic, suction and pressure cleaners, heaters, water features and landscape lighting, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

