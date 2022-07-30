Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 39,949 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,949 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Constellation Brands worth $68,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STZ. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STZ shares. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.00.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

STZ stock opened at $246.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $241.02 and a 200-day moving average of $237.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.35 and a 12 month high of $261.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.04.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.15. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 14.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $961,898.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,692. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $346,683,875.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 550,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,597,461.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $961,898.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,758,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,614,918 shares of company stock worth $392,160,616 over the last three months. 16.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Further Reading

