Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $34.30, but opened at $36.00. Harley-Davidson shares last traded at $37.56, with a volume of 27,430 shares traded.
The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.21. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Harley-Davidson Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.157 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 15.87%.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.
The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.34.
Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.
