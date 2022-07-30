Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $70.59 Million Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,415 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Cummins worth $70,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins Stock Performance

NYSE CMI opened at $221.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.27. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.27 and a 12-month high of $247.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.01.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.49. Cummins had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.04 EPS. Cummins’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $238.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $249.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.90.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $973,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.34, for a total transaction of $1,021,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,340,550.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $973,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,351,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,310 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,857. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cummins Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

