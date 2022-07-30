Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 579,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,564 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 1.41% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF worth $14,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 60,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 34,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 15,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of PTBD stock opened at $21.82 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.96 and a fifty-two week high of $27.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.72.

