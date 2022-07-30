Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $15.29 Million Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $15,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Public Storage by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,255,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,463,290,000 after buying an additional 456,793 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Public Storage by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,581,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,963,549,000 after buying an additional 608,871 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Public Storage by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,183,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,189,857,000 after buying an additional 66,728 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Public Storage by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,792,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,045,992,000 after buying an additional 430,899 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth $735,608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $326.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $348.68. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $292.32 and a 12-month high of $421.76. The company has a market capitalization of $57.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Public Storage Increases Dividend

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 54.79%. The company had revenue of $749.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $13.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This is a boost from Public Storage’s previous None dividend of $2.00. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 77.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on PSA shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Public Storage from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI set a $348.00 price target on Public Storage in a research note on Monday, June 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Public Storage from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.08.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.