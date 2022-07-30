Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 8,612 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,612 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $15,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $773,229,000. Theleme Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 5,022,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,100 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,180,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,310,000 after purchasing an additional 943,271 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 108.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,756,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,229,000 after purchasing an additional 914,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,863,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,999,000 after purchasing an additional 905,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $1,230,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,624,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,780,413. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.71, for a total transaction of $26,073.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,706.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $1,230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,624,231 shares in the company, valued at $199,780,413. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 566,029 shares of company stock valued at $83,989,305. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $164.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.81. The company has a market cap of $65.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.61 and a 12-month high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $3.40. Moderna had a net margin of 64.77% and a return on equity of 121.86%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRNA. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

